Susquehanna Cuts Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $112.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $125.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.37. 1,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,814. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.08.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

