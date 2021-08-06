Surge Energy’s (SGY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$1.30 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.76.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

