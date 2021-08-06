SuperLauncher One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,094.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $29,094.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00114261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00147482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,591.64 or 1.00125673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.07 or 0.00826492 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,081,467 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.