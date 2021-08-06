Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

SGC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. 176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,389. The stock has a market cap of $352.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.91. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Superior Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 84.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

