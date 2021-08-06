Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 1,512.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,398 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,510 shares of company stock worth $8,773,056. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUN opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

