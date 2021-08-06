Suncoast Equity Management Has $24.58 Million Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Suncoast Equity Management cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $611.35. The company had a trading volume of 58,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,767. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $555.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,913,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

