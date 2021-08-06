Suncoast Equity Management Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.1% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in AbbVie by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 250,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.