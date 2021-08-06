Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is a provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. It delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports and more. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, China, Japan and Korea. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc., formerly known as Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

WISA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 1,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,994. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. Summit Wireless Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -0.41.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.67% and a negative net margin of 423.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Wireless Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Summit Wireless Technologies by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

