Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

Shares of DE opened at $364.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.26. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $179.86 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.