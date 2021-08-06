Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $70.21 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,166 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $289.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

