Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.40. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $70.47.

