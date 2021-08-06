Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,368,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 115,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.24. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

