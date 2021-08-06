Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 29,024 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

