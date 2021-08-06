STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

STORE Capital stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.66. 27,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,361. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

