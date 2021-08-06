Stifel Nicolaus Trims Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Target Price to C$0.85

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

