Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $160.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Gordon Haskett cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $13.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.69. 252,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $80.89 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,912 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $9,823,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,011 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $92,334,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

