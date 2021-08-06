Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $48.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.25.
Shares of BJRI stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $905.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
