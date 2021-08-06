Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $48.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $905.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

