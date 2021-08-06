Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. 419,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.63. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.