StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NASDAQ STEP opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.14. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $47.54. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a PE ratio of 53.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,583,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,676,000 after buying an additional 265,049 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 295.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,785,000 after buying an additional 2,812,621 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,591,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,689,000 after buying an additional 2,782,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,687,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,800,000 after buying an additional 786,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,404,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after buying an additional 411,210 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

