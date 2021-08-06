Stephens Upgrades GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Equal Weight

Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSKY. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.93.

NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

