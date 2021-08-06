Stephens Upgrades GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) to Equal Weight

Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSKY. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an e+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised GreenSky from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.93.
NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $7.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.68. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.