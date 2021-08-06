Status Price Tops $0.0809 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Status has a market capitalization of $280.86 million and approximately $28.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00058663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00912215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00099066 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00042936 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.