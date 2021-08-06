State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,200 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Forterra were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Forterra by 38.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 137,797 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 55.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 196.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth about $16,119,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.46.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

