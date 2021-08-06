State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in IDT were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 57,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDT by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in IDT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in IDT by 51.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 22,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $497,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $70,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,088 shares of company stock worth $935,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $51.30 on Friday. IDT Co. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.59.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $373.83 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 53.22% and a net margin of 5.60%.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.