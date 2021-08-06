State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases Shares of 18,700 Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Liquidity Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 103,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 628,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,961 shares of company stock worth $8,801,334. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $706.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.