State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.37.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

