State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $371,000 Stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 83.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Ryerson worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ryerson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of RYI opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $717.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

