State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 4,277 Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $78,514,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 164.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 156.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of LMND stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock worth $2,838,303 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.