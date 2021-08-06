State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 41,648 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,017 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 41,648 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after purchasing an additional 614,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.