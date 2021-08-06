State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,470,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $22,570,739. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $493.99 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.58 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 132.79 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.