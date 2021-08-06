State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock valued at $982,104. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

