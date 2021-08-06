State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $1,487,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.