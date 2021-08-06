State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 17,977 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in McAfee were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth $215,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.52. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.