State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 1,696 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1,216.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.82. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

