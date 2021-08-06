Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $28.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Shares of STWD opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,202,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth $7,912,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,789 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,116,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,632,000 after acquiring an additional 149,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

