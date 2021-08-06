Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $615,275.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00056888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.55 or 0.00898776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00097701 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00042658 BTC.

About Starbase

STAR is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.