Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.32

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$60.32 and last traded at C$60.26, with a volume of 36151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.50.

Get Stantec alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$878.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total value of C$110,948.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.