Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$72.50 at Laurentian

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.86.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$58.88. 280,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,777. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 36.05. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$37.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.47 million. On average, analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current year.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$674,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.37, for a total transaction of C$502,792.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,479,016.29. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

