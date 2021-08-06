Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Stantec stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $49.61.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Stantec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

