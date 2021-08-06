Stantec Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1316 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 150,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.