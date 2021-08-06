Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.350-$11.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.00.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.76. 28,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

