Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD) Trading Down 8.2%

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPRD)’s share price dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

About Standard Metals Processing (OTCMKTS:SMPRD)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Metals Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Metals Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.