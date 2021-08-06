ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,111,186. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.