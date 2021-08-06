ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $20.89 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.88. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

