ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $17.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 206,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,039,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 460,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,398 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,674 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 41,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,349. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

