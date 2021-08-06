ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $13.46 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $13,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.50.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.41. 23,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.03.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

