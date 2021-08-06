ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after purchasing an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $100,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,076. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

