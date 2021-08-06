SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$33.00.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.68. 200,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,540. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$30.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

