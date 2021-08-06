SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. 62,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,171. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

