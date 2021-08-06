SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$4.820 EPS.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 19,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,508. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.