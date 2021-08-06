SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.24. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

